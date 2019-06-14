Connecticut Families

Celebrating Connecticut's Dads: Meet Frank Cantafio of Shelton

Jun 14, 2019

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:52 PM EDT

As we did before Mother's Day, we asked viewers to submit letters, explaining what makes their dads so great, and we received some wonderful tributes.

Today, meet Renee Lucia celebrates her dad, Frank Cantafio, of Shelton.

My father, Frank Cantafio, has been through a lot over the last 35 years. 
He has overcame having a stroke, being in a coma and learning how to walk and talk all over again. 
My father is a true fighter and through all of these, hurdles he has never once gave up. 
My father has given his all to support my brother and myself, but most especially my mother, his partner.
My father means the world to be and is my inspiration every day. 
Eight years ago I was blessed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into this world and I am proud to call her Frankie after her wonderful grandfather!

Happy Father's Day, Dad, you deserve a wonderful day.  We love you!  Keep fighting the good fight.
 
