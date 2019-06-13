Celebrating Connecticut's Dads: Meet Pat DeCrosta of Middletown

As we did before Mother's Day, we asked viewers to submit letters, explaining what makes their dads so great, and we received some wonderful tributes.

Today, we have a returning guest. Alisia DeCrosta of Middletown, who lives with brain cancer, honored her mom in May. She felt strongly about doing the same for her dad, Pat, who has also been her rock during the toughest of times.

I did this for my Mom, so it would only be right to do this for my Dad. They are both the highlight of my life.

Growing up, my Dad worked a full and part-time job. I remember my three sisters and I were often in bed by the time he came home. He was a hard worker and did all of this so that we had a good life.

He retired from his job as a school administrator and teacher in East Haven some years ago, but his work has not stopped.

He is a devoted Catholic who spends a lot of time with the sick and grieving. He is a peaceful sight for the suffering.

My Dad needs a kidney. He has suffered many years with kidney issues and is now in desperate need.

My Dad has done so much for my family and for the people in his life. He offers hope to those in despair and happiness and brightness to our lives. There is no greater Father's Day gift then that of life itself.

Love you Pops.

Thank you for all of the submissions. We heard from many wonderful people.

Ethel Harris of West Haven writes of her dad, David: My dad is the best because although he suffered from Alzheimer's he continued to be vibrant, involved and loved to be in the midst of family, especially his grandkids. Although he succumbed to the illness, he will always hold a place in my heart

And, David Huber of Cheshire says his dad, Neal, taught him perspective during his battle with leukemia. He writes:

I never understood how such simple things such as getting an ice cream, stopping in to visit, or just calling to say hello could mean so much. My dad has been gone for a year and a half and I miss him every day. It makes me happy to talk to others about him and it's funny to see myself beginning to act like him, respond like him and at times... even sound like him.

Stay with us on News 8. We will wrap-up our Father's Day letter project on Friday at 9am and 5pm.

