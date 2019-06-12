Celebrating Connecticut’s Dads: Meet Quincey Langley from Hamden

Father’s Day is Sunday, so, we turned to you, as we did before Mother’s Day, to help us honor some of Connecticut’s wonderful dads.

We asked viewers to submit letters, explaining what makes their dads so awesome and we received some heartfelt testimonials.

Today, meet Isaiah and Nathan Langley of Hamden celebrating their dad, Quincey.

Our daddy, Quincey Langley, is the best because he plays with us, helps us with homework and teaches us basketball.

My daddy coaches basketball at the boys and girls club in new haven and mentors his players.

He is always helping others. Our daddy works hard as an electrician as well.

He also helps us prank mommy.

We love our daddy so much and want the world to know what a good person he is.

We heard from so many wonderful people, such as Margery of Danbury who writes of her Dad, Demarest:

“My dad passed away 44 years ago. I loved him very much. He was very kind to everyone and always put his family first.” Phil in Trumbull writes about his father, Phil, who has also passed away:

“He taught us how to love, how to express emotion, and be kind to others…. He is forever in our hearts and I will always be his little pal.”

Tune in again Thursday at 9am and 5pm.