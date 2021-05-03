Celebrating Connecticut’s Moms: Meet Jill Saccavino from Branford

Mother’s Day is Sunday, so we turned to you to help us honor some of Connecticut’s wonderful moms.

We asked viewers to submit letters explaining what makes their moms so special, and we received some really heartfelt testimonials.

Today, meet Toni DiRienzo of Shelton, celebrating her mom, Jill Saccavino of Branford.

Mom, today I want to thank you for all you’ve ever done for me, all you do for me and all of the future times I may need you. Selflessly, each time, no matter when, where or what, I can count on you even when you’re struggling. I think we all realized this past year what family truly means and when birthdays or the holidays come around, that’s when it really hits you, that’s when we all can’t be together. We have always lived together, near each other or worked together, so, we were always in contact. It was very strange not seeing you on certain holidays or my birthday and just because you wanted to see me for Christmas, you drove here just to sit for five minutes outside, all while I was recovering from a procedure. Now as I write this, I wonder if I’ll see you for my 40th birthday on Thursday but by the time you see this, it won’t matter though. What will matter is that I wanted to be unique once again this year with a gift for you this Mother’s Day because there’s never a way to thank you enough, so, surprise, Happy Mother’s Day, we love you. Also, Happy Mother’s Day to my mother-in-law Nancy, we love you, too.

