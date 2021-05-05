Celebrating Connecticut’s Moms: Meet Marion Fox from Seymour

Mother’s Day is Sunday, so we turned to you to help us honor some of Connecticut’s wonderful moms.

We asked viewers to submit letters explaining what makes their moms so special, and we received some really heartfelt testimonials.

Today, meet Bonnie Balko, celebrating her mom, Marion Fox, both from Seymour.

“Hi Everyone, Happy Mother’s Day, I’m writing this letter in honor of my mother, Marion Fox.

When I think of my mom, I think survivor.

She has endured so many heartaches and obstacles over the years. She lost her father to a fatal car accident when she was very young, leaving my grandmother to raise her alone. She married young and had four children. Then a heartbreaking divorce left her to raise us by herself.

She had some help from my grandmother and nana. My mom took on different jobs, one being a planter at a greenhouse for peace work which didn’t pay much but she would save up money to take us to the dairy barn in Seymour for a hot dog. She didn’t have enough money for all of us – so she would eat the ends of all of our hotdogs so she didn’t have to buy another one.

She knew what it was like to struggle, she sacrificed so much for us. She worked hard and finally got a good job. To this day she can’t pass a homeless or needy person without giving them money or a hot meal. And I don’t think there’s a charity out there that she doesn’t donate something to.

I remember she sponsored a family at work for Christmas. She not only bought presents for the children, she also bought special things for the mom, knowing what a struggle she had.

From losing her mom 26 years ago to losing my brother to suicide a year later to surviving cancer, she is so very special to us all. She deserves to be acknowledged for the pure unselfishness she shows to everyone, even your dog Remmy who she cooks homemade meals for, due to some food allergies.

My mom is the most generous, caring person I know and I thank God every day for her.

I just want her to know how much we appreciate everything she does for us all.

Happy Mother’s Day, I love you.”