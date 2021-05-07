Celebrating Connecticut’s Moms: Meet Sandy Elgee of West Haven

Mother’s Day is Sunday, so we turned to you to help us honor some of Connecticut’s wonderful moms.

We asked viewers to submit letters explaining what makes their moms so special, and we received some really heartfelt testimonials.

Today, meet Chris Elgee, celebrating his mom, Sandy, both of West Haven.

This is for my mother, Sandy Elgee. This Mother’s Day, I really think my mother should be honored. My mother is a true wonder woman. Even though she should be in Florida, enjoying retirement, she has spent most of the last year caring for me during my health issues. My mother has spent a total of 28 hours home in Florida during the past year. I had a hip replacement surgery in January and was laid up for a month. Just as I was through recovery, an infection developed in my new hip requiring its removal. As a result, I’m not able to place any weight on my left foot and have to use a walker to get around. My mother has turned into my personal shopper, cook and nurse. For 30 days, my mother would wake-up at 5am and get my infusions ready. I would have to get my antibiotic infusions three times a day. Mom never complained about any of this. She’s constantly encouraging me and telling me things will be better. She always seems to know the right thing to say or do at any moment. I think my mother, Sandy Elgee, personifies the best traits of motherhood and I would not trade her for anyone.

Happy Mother’s Day to Sandy and all moms! Enjoy!