SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) – Last month, some expired COVID-19 vaccines were administered to patients at the CVS Pharmacy in Norwich. News 8 learned that the Moderna vaccine expired on October 13, but was continued to be given to some people.

One Salem woman says she’s very concerned and wants to know how this could happen and also wants to reach out to others to let them know they should be asking about expiration dates when they get their shots.