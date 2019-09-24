Connecticut Families Extra: Are smart phones a risk for ADHD?

Could too much time on a smart phone increase your teen’s chances of developing ADHD? A recent survey conducted by Common Sense Media found teens spend about one-third of their day, or nearly nine hours, using online media. Scientists are now finding the amount of time they spend on digital devices may affect their mental health

They text, post, download, stream, and talk. Teens spend a lot of their day on their devices.

Researchers tracked nearly 2,600 tenth graders for two years. They found those who used their digital devices more frequently were twice as likely to show symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.

More than ten percent of the kids who used fourteen popular digital media platforms frequently developed ADHD symptoms compared to just 4.6 percent of those who were not frequent users.

Children with ADHD may struggle with symptoms like inattention, hyperactivity, disorganization, and impulsive behaviors.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents of kids and teens five to 18-years-old place consistent limits on the use of media.

Some helpful tips:

Make sure teens participate in a variety of free-time activities, such as clubs or sports

Don’t allow phones at the dinner table or at bedtime

Teach your teen about internet safety

You might want to cut down on screen time

Scientists say this study is different than previous research, which has traditionally looked at the use of TV or video games – not digital media. They stress that while this correlation was statistically significant, more studies are needed to see if the digital media use actually causes ADHD symptoms or if they are only linked.