Connecticut Families Extra: Let your fingers do the counting

(WTNH) — Sometimes when you’re first learning math, help is right at the end of your hands.

Say you want to add 4 + 3, or 5 + 3, kids will usually take a peek at their fingers to count out the answer. But is it okay for young kids to rely on their fingers?

Educational Neuroscientist Ilaria Berteletti, PhD, says, “There’s different lines of evidence that suggest that fingers can be useful, especially in childhood, to learn about math and calculation.”

Berteletti studies the role of finger movement and finger representation in math learning.

In a study of 40 children ranging in age from 8 to 13, the researchers put kids in a FMRI imaging machine and told them not to move their hands. Then they were asked to do multiplication and subtraction problems. Even though their hands remained still, the portion of the brain that controls the fingers still showed activity.

“And what we then saw is that activations for motor hand representation was higher for subtraction,” Berteletti said.

Berteletti says the findings suggest that fingers are good tools for children to learn basic subtraction and addition. She says parents can also teach the correspondence between numbers and objects by using fingers to count during everyday activities.

“When counting the stairs, they could start raising the fingers at the same time as they’re using the words,” Beteletti said.

Or count with your fingers as your kids do household chores. When you let your child’s fingers do the counting, you’re setting the table for strong math skills.

Berteletti says the results suggest that educators should examine ways to incorporate finger-based learning into early math.

The scientists also learned that the finger representation portion of the brain did not activate strongly when the kids in the FMRI were doing multiplication, suggesting that’s a skill that relies more on a child’s memory.