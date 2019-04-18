Connecticut Families Extra: Playing with Dad leads to good behavior
(WTNH) - Kids who show problem behaviors in early childhood, like aggression, are likely to have those behaviors continue as they age, possibly impacting a child’s social development and success in school.
Now new research from the Ohio State University indicates for some families, quality time with dad can make a difference.
Many studies already suggest that mom’s playtime with kids is time well spent. They’re developing bonds and boosting self-esteem. But what about dads?
Child Developmental Psychologist, Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan, wanted to see what impact dads would have on their kid’s externalizing behaviors, like aggressiveness, and internalizing behaviors, like anxiety.
Social scientists used information from the fragile families and child well-being study, a study of five thousand children born between 1998 and 2000 in large U.S. cities.
Schoppe-Sullivan assessed behavioral problems at age five and again at age nine and measured the engagement of a child’s father.
“So it seemed like fathers’ greater involvement with their children when children were five protected those children from both types of behavior problems by age nine," Schoppe-Sullivan.
The research also showed children living in poverty had higher rates of problem behaviors, but father involvement buffered some of the negative effects.
Schoppe Sullivan says even a few minutes of dad time daily will help
“Reading or language-based interactions are very important," said Schoppe-Sullivan.
Or build something together. Play a game. Take a short walk. Activities that foster dad and child interaction may help make memories and boost good behavior.
