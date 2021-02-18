Connecticut Families Extra: Single Parenting During COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Dealing with a pandemic is hard for any family, but for single parents, it can be extra stressful.

“I think there’s probably a lot of anxiety in terms of economic stress and these sorts of things,” shared Zoe Taylor, PhD, developmental family scientist at Purdue University.

A national survey of parents with children under the age of 5 found that single parents with young children are more likely to become unemployed during the pandemic, and nearly twice as many single parents are struggling to pay for food, housing, and utilities.

Three times as many single parents report difficulty affording childcare. And single parents report higher levels of emotional distress. So, what can you do if you’re running the show on your own? Experts say go back to the basics. Realize you’re in survival mode and focus on making sure your kids eat, sleep well, and exercise every day. Relax screen time rules if it will help you out and try to carve out a little time for yourself.

“Maybe that is having a bubble bath late at night or reaching out to a friend who you haven’t talked to or another single mom potentially where you can feel that you can connect and relate to one another,” said Taylor.

Also remember to be kind to yourself and your kids. This is an uncertain time for everyone.

Researchers found that children in single-parent households also report higher overall levels of distress.

