Connecticut Families Extra: Tap and wiggle for school readiness

(WTNH) — Marching, dancing, and tapping to the beat. It looks like fun, but a new study from Queensland University of Technology in Australia, shows it’s also helping young prepare for school.

Researchers looked at 113 preschool-aged children from three low-income communities. Some of the kids were exposed to a music intervention program that focused on rhythm and movement. The sessions lasted 30 minutes, twice a week for eight weeks.

Results showed the kids who participated in the intervention had improved emotional regulation, which means they were better able to control their emotions.

Experts say this type of self-regulation is an important predictor for school readiness and achievement. Previous studies have shown students who engage in music programs outperform their peers when it comes to grades, graduation rates, attendance, behavior, and test scores.

The bottom line? Music may give kids the head start they need to not miss a beat.

Reading to your child is another proven way to better prepare them for school. Experts recommend that you read to preschool children at least three times a week.