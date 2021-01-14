Connecticut Families Extra: The ABCD’s of Virtual Learning

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Since last March, remote and hybrid models of learning have created several challenges for educators and families, including access to technology.

For starters, think about this: three in 10 adults in families who make below the federal poverty level do not have a smartphone or a computer. Here are details on how to narrow the learning gap.

Kids going from a school classroom to a living room or kitchen is not an easy transition for everyone.

Based on Census Bureau numbers from 2015, about 35% of households with an annual income below $30,000 with school-age children do not have access to high-speed internet at home. This is compared to only 6% of households making $75,000 or more a year. No internet at home makes virtual learning a challenge. But parents can look to the A, B, C, D’s of virtual learning to bridge that gap.

Reach out to your child’s school to discuss the problems you’re facing; teachers or school tech specialists can often provide assistance navigating software.

navigating software. Call your local internet provider; schools may also be able to provide a list of internet services that are providing free broadband access to low-income families.

access to low-income families. Schools may also help you navigate connectivity issues. Some school districts are providing students with devices to access the internet.

Since children crave routines and schedules, parents can create virtual schedules to create some structure during the day. Social scientists suggest that parents allow for flexibility and strike a balance that works for their household.

