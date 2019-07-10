Connecticut Families: Free football camp continues legacy of beloved coach Jordan Sebastian

(WTNH) — Integrity, teamwork, perseverance, relentlessness. Words to describe Jordan Sebastian, a beloved athlete then coach at the Hopkins School, gone too soon.

“Jordan was all about the team before himself,” says his mom Liz Johnston. “We lost him only seven months after he was diagnosed.”

The vibrant 24-year-old succumbed to colon cancer in 2017. Johnston chooses to focus on his life while continuing his legacy. “Dominate the Day Foundation is a non-profit that seeks to help kids become the best version of themselves through academics, athletics, mentorship and volunteer opportunities,” explains Johnston. In late July, the foundation is hosting a free football camp at Hopkins which donates space and volunteers.

“It’s really something that Jordan and I wanted to have,” says Dante Brito, Jr., Jordan’s cousin, who organizes the camp, intended to be accessible and affordable for all kids.

Donovan Davis participated last year and is now headed to Notre Dame High School. “The camp could get your skills better depending on how hard you work at the camp,” he says.

“I think that’s the message – you can always give your absolute best,” says Hopkins’ Head Football Coach, Tim Phipps. “The camp embodies his spirit.”

Everyone involved says Jordan would love seeing the kids – their skill, their growth, their passion. “Big time, no doubt about that, he would light-up but he would light a fire under them,” says Brito. “I visualize him actually walking across the field.”

100 kids will take part in the free camp on July 20th. “It’s fun,” says Johnston. “It’s a really good time and it’s a beautiful way to honor him because there’s nothing he would rather have been doing than hosting his own football camp, nothing.”

