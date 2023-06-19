MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — “It’s very comfortable for the passengers,” said Alison Darrell, referring to a bicycle built for three. “It’s hand-built in the Netherlands.”

It’s not just cool — also being used for good.

“Isolation is a big factor in so many elder people’s lives,” said Darrell, who heads-up the Mystic area chapter of Cycling Without Age, a global movement founded in Copenhagen.

Every Sunday and Monday, she heads to Academy Point — an assisted living facility — to take seniors like Annette Severini out for a ride.

“I used to love to bicycle when I was home in my house, and I love that I have the opportunity to do this,” Severini said.

“It gives us a way for our residents to be out in the community, connect with the community and to enjoy the beautiful weather,” said Bonnie Pollard-Johnson of Academy Point at Mystic.

Also, the beautiful scenery is worth it; the trip takes passengers past the sites and ships of the Mystic Seaport Museum.

“The view is wonderful,” Severini said.

About 30 of the 80 people who live at Academy Point have signed-up for this excursion.

“Movement – it’s amazing how being out on the bike can really promote conversation and laughing,” Darrell said.

A group called Bike Stonington manages the program, and there’s no doubt it inspires exploration, curiosity, and smiles.

“To see how it can really bring joy and happiness to others is incredibly rewarding,” Darrell said.

“Oh, I loved it,” Severini said.

The program will continue all summer and into the fall. And yes, Severini will continue to take part.