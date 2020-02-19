Dementia patients find connection, peace, and joy through doll therapy

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Faces and attitudes change when a group of seniors is handed a little friend.

“This program gives a sense of purpose and creates meaningful connections for our residents,” says Allyson Sweeney, Executive Director of The Atrium at Rocky Hill where there’s a new initiative.

“I’d like to know – what is the secret to parenthood? What’s the secret?” asks a facilitator as residents hold onto a doll. “Love,” responds a resident.

Research shows that exposure to dolls lowers anxiety and improves communication for those suffering from dementia.

“Having these moments with the babies brings them back to a time when they were caring for their own children or grandchildren,” says Sweeney.

“They’re lifelike – this one is weighted like a 3-month-old baby,” explains Gina Herboldt, sitting president of The Rotary Club of Wethersfield – Rocky Hill which raised money then donated 20 stuffed dogs and 20 dolls which giggle and cry. They even say, “I love you,” when kissed. Herboldt says the response has been overwhelming.

“One young lady we gave a doll to, she asked who it was for. We told her HER and she started to cry and so, did the rest of us,” she says. “It was a room full of crying grown-ups.”

It’s clear that residents like 91-year-old Josie Lasnier, who has named her baby doll, Paul, feels awakened during this time. “It makes you sing even if you don’t have a voice,” smiles Lasnier.

That’s why these sessions are now taking place every day as the dolls inspire much-needed laughter and smiles. “The residents really love them. They’re very happy,” says Sweeney.

The Rotary Club of Wethersfield – Rocky Hill, which is always looking for worthwhile projects to support, hopes to provide The Atrium with even more dogs and dolls in the next two years.