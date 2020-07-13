Despite state re-opening, some Connecticut Families remain cautious, continue to stay home

(WTNH) — Even though Connecticut in approaching Phase 3 reopening during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some parents say they are still cautious and are doing their best to remain socially distant.

“There’s a lot of unknowns with this thing – that’s what it is for us,” says Kimberly Palmucci, a children’s book author in Tolland, who is expecting her first baby, a little boy, in August.

Despite museums, stores, pools, and restaurants re-opening in the state, she’s choosing to still stay home during the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t say we’re living scared or in fear of this thing,” she explains. “We just want to protect him because he’s just so little, he’s new.”

“I don’t feel that it’s worth it for us to take the risk when the reward to go to a mall or a crowded beach is just not that great,” says Samantha Merwin of Haddam. The chance of COVID complications is enough to prompt her to continue to lay low. She and her son have asthma and 13-year-old Logan also lives with Type 1 Diabetes.

“I did just cancel another vacation because it’s just not safe enough for us to fly right now,” she says.

“Now that the state is opening up, we’re still going to be home because Chris can’t wear PPE, he doesn’t tolerate anyone in his proximity wearing masks or PPE,” says Kate Haaland of Waterford. 25-year-old Chris Horwath is non-verbal, deaf, and blind. He doesn’t understand social distancing but Haaland knows he misses going on fun outings.

“Losing all that for him has been really difficult his whole world just changed on a dime, on March 13th, everything changed,” she says. “We’re just going to wait it out and hope for the best.”

Speaking out to raise awareness, these women hope their stories inspire everyone to be smart and consider the lives of those around them.

“When making a decision, humanity, empathy and compassion will always win,” says Palmucci.

For the Merwins, school is an issue. For now, they’ll stick with distance learning in the fall until a viable vaccine or treatment for coronavirus becomes readily available.