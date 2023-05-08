NORWICH – “With patrol, you start your shift and go around, start checking your beat,” says Ryan Landry, a Norwich police officer, from behind the wheel of a cruiser. “You find yourself checking businesses, making sure there’s no open doors.”

He’s patrolling the streets where he grew-up.

But during the years in-between, Landry served on a different scale.

“For me, I took one uniform off and put on another, that sense of service didn’t go away,” he says.

Landry enlisted in the army in 2009 and was sent to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Life was scary, friendships were deep and when it was time to come home, the transition was difficult.

“Having people underneath you, taking care of them, you get into the civilian world and you’re not valued the same,” he says.

So, he recently started a podcast called Everlasting Veteran to talk about issues like improving ways to help veterans find good jobs. Landry says both the military and the civilian world need better communication.

“There are leaps and bounds that need to happen, a remodel, an overhaul of the program,” he says.

He also wants to help veterans connect and talk about their inner thoughts while erasing the stigma of PTSD.

According to an American Warrior Project study, 24 former service members in the country die each day by suicide.

“In a sense, I’ve lost veteran friends,” says Landry with emotion. “It’s one of those things that we talk about – we talk about change that needs to happen, it’s time to make those changes.”

This husband and father of three says it’s therapeutic for him to help others.

He wants veterans to know – it’s OK if you’re not the same person you used to be. You can get through it….with support.

“It’s ok to accept that change, that changed person and allow people to get to know the new you and reintroduce yourself into the world,” he says.

On Thursday, we continue this 2-part series with a look at a very unique center for veterans in Norwich where Landry hopes to headquarter his podcast.