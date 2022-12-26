NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “This is our house, the people’s house,” said Charlotte Smith about the White House.

In early fall, the Fairfield content creator filled out an application to volunteer to decorate the White House for the holidays.

“I was chosen! They try to include people from all 50 states, veterans, teachers, and I got the call,” she exclaimed. “We had a wonderful group: a former teacher from Arizona, a cancer patient from Arkansas, a florist from Kentucky. We really spent a long five days getting to know each other […] I was really impressed by how much DIY there was.”

And that’s this mom of five’s wheelhouse, as she often shares crafts and home decorating tips on Instagram. Together, the volunteers decorated 77 Christmas trees with 12,000 ornaments and 84,000 holiday lights.

“I was Team Faith and Light and you are given two rooms in the White House that you’re responsible for from nuts to bolts,” she said.

One was the State Dining Room, The First Lady’s pride and joy, thanks to its theme around education.

“All the Teachers of the Year asked their classes to create self-portraits and we cut them all out. There were hundreds and we created ornaments out of each of these portraits,” said this former teacher herself who also worked on The Red Room.

“You are literally cutting confetti and hot gluing things and painting,” she noted.

Smith is only realizing now how cool this experience really was!

“We keep seeing celebrities posting from there, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the East Colonnade, we did that space!” she said, noting that she even replicated a small version of this room in her own home.

All in all, Smith considers the week an excellent holiday adventure.

“And I think everyone who helped volunteer had that same experience. It was a great way to start the holiday season,” she said.

You can see more about Smith’s experience on Instagram. Her handle is: @AtCharlottesHouse