Faith’s Holiday Toy Drive: Madison teen gives back by collecting toys for hospitalized kids

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “It began after 2016 when she was very sick in the hospital for three weeks,” said Lisa Tremblay of her daughter, Faith.

The experience prompted the now 18-year-old to do a good thing. She decided to create a holiday toy drive for community service at school.

“We’ve tried to instill in her that a lot of people have helped her, her whole life. and it’s important that when people help you, you give back and help them,” Lisa said.

Faith has a rare brain disorder, epilepsy, heart issues and a compromised immune system. Despite all of that, she puts her all into everything she does, like school and cheerleading.

“These things are lifelong, they’re rare, they’re not going anywhere. At any moment things could get bad for her but she enjoys every single day to the fullest,” Lisa said.

The toy collection started small in 2017 but then Faith’s efforts grew and grew. In 2019, she gathered an astounding 2,300 toys for kids at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

She does it for all the right reasons.

“[To] make people happy,” said Faith, noting that this makes her happy, too.

After the pause last year during the pandemic, Faith’s toy drive is back and this lovely young woman hopes to donate toys to even more kids in need of a smile this holiday season.

More than 45 area businesses are joining the fun.

“It’s electrifying, it’s magical, it’s unbelievable but the day you do the drop-off and you see this final moment come together, it’s indescribable, it really is,” Lisa said.

Faith’s 4th Annual Toy Drive is taking place Dec. 10 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside What’s Cookin’ at 78 Boston Post Road in Madison. She’s accepting new, unwrapped toys for kids at YNHCH.

Click here for Faith’s Wish List.