WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “When Finn was a baby, he had so many doctors appointments,” says Brooke Daly of her son.

So, a friend asked her to post weekly updates.

“And then somebody coined the phrase, ‘It’s like Finn Friday,'” she explains.

Now, every Friday, this West Hartford mom of two uses social media to raise awareness about disabilities in general.

She recently posted that February is American Heart Month and Congenital Heart Defect Month.

“My son, Finn, who’s ten years old, was born with Down syndrome and also a heart defect, a hole in his heart,” she says. “That was really, really scary. Very, very terrifying.”

But, friends – even strangers – reached out to share their stories.

“And, it gave me so much comfort to know, ‘Hey, these people went through this, and look how wonderful their children are doing,'” says Daly.

Now, Finn is opening eyes and touching hearts.

In fact, he got national attention in the summer of 2019 thanks to a sweet story.

“We received letters and gifts from people all around the United States,” remembers Daly.

A neighbor built Finn a bench where he could sit and gaze upon the American flag that captivated him – a random act of kindness.

“The attention it brought to children with both Down syndrome and Autism was wonderful,” she says.

Finn, who adores his big sister Rose, is mostly non-verbal and has a dual diagnosis of autism and Down syndrome.

Daly remembers being so worried when he was born, but she says life with Finn has been a blessing and wants to share that with the world.

“I just feel it’s really important, if you can, to share your story, and if that helps just one person, then that’s wonderful,” she says.

The hole in Finn’s heart has progressively gotten smaller over the years, and it does not appear that he needs surgery.

Click here for more information about American Heart Month, or click here to learn more about Congenital Heart Defects in kids.