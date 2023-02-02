MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTHN) — “We have a lot of fun under one roof,” said Zachary Davis, General Manager of Supercharged.

Supercharged is a place to ward off the winter blues, where an adrenaline boost is encouraged. It’s home to two very impressive go-kart tracks, both a quarter mile long.

“Right now we’re in our busy season,” said Davis.

A joy ride requires a little preparation in the form of a well-fitting helmet and safety instructions. Then, it’s time to put the pedal to the metal, adjust the helmet’s visor and begin this driving adventure, suitable for anyone 4’10” tall and up.

Organizers ask that, at first, you go slow to get used to the track.

“The beauty of karting is that our cars are electric, you don’t get the overpowering smell of gas fumes,” said Davis.

The entertainment continues in the Ninja Wipeout Park for all ages.

“It’s a very different park, it incorporates all the Ninja Wipeout obstacles as well as trampolines,” said Davis.

But wait, they’re not done yet! There’s another very popular activity for those 15 and older: Axe throwing!

“It’s all interactive, it’s projection, so, you’re not throwing at the same painted-on target on wood,” said Davis.

Sarah, a professional knife thrower, sets the scene.

“Axes are dangerous, it’s just common sense, so be careful, we’ve never had any injuries in the room,” she said, as she provides a lesson. “You want to hold it like a hammer, pull back all the way, nice throw, nice chop motion.”

Whether you make a bullseye or not, a good time will be had by all in this active, interactive emporium of fun.

“If you’re in the area, Southeastern Connecticut, or from anywhere in the state, we’re about an hour’s drive from most places in the state, so, come on down and check us out,” said Davis, noting that a visit to Supercharged is a great idea for February vacation.

Supercharged offers weekday specials on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

