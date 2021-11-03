‘Grateful, loved food’: Goshen family writes Thanksgiving book in honor of father who passed away

GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Thanksgiving has always been a huge holiday in our family,” said Nadine Isacs, noting that everything changed when her husband Peter died unexpectedly in August 2020.

This Goshen mom and her two adult sons braced for a very tough holiday season.

“One night, chatting about it, we decided to write a book,” Isacs said.

The book would honor Peter’s life.

“He was such a family man, grateful, loved food,” said his son, Chris.

The result is Gobble: The Quintessential Thanksgiving Playbook. Isacs contributed her eye for ambiance and style, especially around the all-important table.

“Because it’s about abundance, you almost have permission to gild the lily a little bit,” she says, gesturing toward her beautiful spread of dinnerware. “You really don’t need any flowers. I don’t have a flower on the table.”

Instead, she gets creative, using fruit attached to place cards, old trophies for vases along with vintage mix and match glasses.

The book addresses conversation points and family dynamics.

“We even have Thanksgiving and politics,” Isacs laughed.

“I have been cooking Thanksgiving for around eight years now,” said Chris, who handles all things food in the book, sharing unique techniques for cooking potatoes and stuffing.

“Make the croutons yourself,” Chris said. “Take some nice stale bread, tear it by hand, so, you get those nice uneven criggles and craggles.”

“We have the Thanksgiving essentials — the turkey, the stuffing, but also the cocktail – it’s a huge part of Thanksgiving.”

His brother PK, a sommelier and mixologist, contributes concoctions like a one-batch Manhattan.

“One of the most important things about cocktails is having everything cold,” PK said.

“So many of the things we love about Thanksgiving are the things we loved about my dad,” Chris said.

So, this homage to Peter is all about gratitude for the time they spent with a wonderful man. It has been a great family project, one that has helped the Isacs cope and look ahead.

“It makes Thanksgiving special for us in a different way as we go forward,” Isacs said.

Click here for more information about the book.