Halloween Fun: Unique ways to celebrate safely during this unusual year

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “You could do spooky stories by the fire,” says 9-year-old Maeve O’Shaghnessey of North Haven, who has lots of ideas for celebrating this unique Halloween.

How about a scavenger hunt? Or…

“You could go trick-or-treating inside the house and have all your family members stand behind a door, and you take turns being a trick-or-treater,” she says with spirit.

Make gummy worm-infused pudding and slime with plastic eyeballs!

“It’s really slimy because I added too much activator, and it’s really stretchy ’cause of the water,” says Maeve, showing off her creation. “Then I added corn starch.”

“All of the moms basically gathered on a group text to talk about what we wanted to do,” says blogger Caitlin Houston who lives in Wallingford. Her neighborhood decided to go ahead with modified trick-or-treating with candy left outside houses, wrapped in individual plastic bags.

Folks will wear masks, stay apart, and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We also said, ‘If you don’t feel comfortable passing out candy, leave your lights off,'” she explains.

Milford’s Pantochino Productions is jumping in to offer families an upcoming drive-through option called Happy Haunts Hollow.

“It’s like you’re visiting this little village that’s in the process of celebrating Halloween,” says co-producer Bert Bernardi who believes the theater group is turning a challenging situation into a creative opportunity.

“We’re all excited to be able to do something different,” he says. “It’s working a lot of muscles we don’t usually challenge.”

Maeve’s advice? Look at the bright side of this spooky occasion: “I think kids can make fun out of anything! Anyone can make fun out of anything! Because everyone has a little creativity inside them!”

Happy Haunts Hollow takes place Oct. 22 through Oct. 25, in the evening.

