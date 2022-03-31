HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One Hartford teen suffering from cancer received a wish of a lifetime.

Izzy’s mom explained that the Leukemia started with little things – from swelling wrists to an extremely swollen knee, noting “he couldn’t even walk, he was in bed for a month and a half.”

In February 2020, Israel (Izzy) Rodriguez pulled up to Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s new wishing place and was in the dark.

“The drive over here, he didn’t know what was going on,” Izzy’s dad, Enrique Rodriguez, said.

Then, Izzy found out his dream was finally coming true.

“It was crazy, I didn’t expect none of it, none of it,” Izzy said.

A much-deserved joyous moment, courtesy of Make-A-Wish Connecticut and WWE, included Wrestler Roman Reigns, a cancer survivor, presenting a wish trip to Izzy. Reigns announced that Izzy would be heading to Tampa, Florida for WrestleMania.

He mixed with his heroes, and was then treated to a big party.

But – you guessed it – a few weeks later, the pandemic struck and Izzy’s trip of a lifetime was put on hold.

“We’re committed to making this happen,” Mark Shamley of WWE said. “It was unfortunate during COVID that we couldn’t deliver on the wish, but we’re here today to deliver on that wish.”

Enrique said that “this is a dream come true,” and Izzy is excited, despite the long wait.

Izzy is now off to Dallas for an unbelievable treat – another step towards a very bright future. He’ll be attending WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium.

“It felt long but it was worth it, yes,” Izzy said, noting that he is “very grateful.”

And the best news of all: Izzy’s health has improved and it looks like he’s beaten Leukemia. Amazing!