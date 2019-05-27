Connecticut Families

Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

HEBRON (WTNH) - When Chris and Chad Raasumaa-Boots got married, Chris had two biological kids and the couple knew they wanted more. So, they turned to the Department of Children and Families.

"We look at each other and say how crazy our life is, but we wouldn't trade it," says Chris, as he looks out at a yard full of kids, swinging and playing with their dog.

They fostered, then adopted, four kids. Three of them, including little Liam, are siblings.

"They dropped him off and it was that weird sibling connection," explains Chad. "The kids automatically knew that somehow they were related. I think it was Lily who said, 'Mine, mine,' so how can you say no to that?"

Even though they are now a big, happy family, they sometimes feel alone and are looking to raise awareness about LGBTQ adults becoming foster parents.

Related: Parenting Beyond the Headlines #17: How to support LGBTQ youth

"We started reaching out looking for support groups and it's just not as well-known," says Chris.

"There's a lot of happiness and love that's resulted from Connecticut's progressive willingness to license families of all different types," says DCF spokesman Gary Kleeblatt.

While the department has licensed LGBTQ people for years now, it made a concentrated push, last year, to really connect with the community.

"We had 90 families come forward to pursue licensing which is wonderful," he says. "You can be two males, two females, you can be single, you can be a conventional mother and father."

A prospective foster parent need a safe, appropriate home, a background check and training. "But the big requirement is that you need to be able to love and care for a child." says Kleeblatt.

The Raasumaa-Boots say, sure, their kids ask questions and that's fine. They believe society has made progress but there's always room for more. "We're fine. We love them to death. They're happy, they're healthy, they're no different than the kids next door," says Chad. "That's the message I want to come out of this."

It's Foster Care Awareness Month. DCF is always looking for more foster parents. If you're interested, call 1-888-KID-HERO or click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center