Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF
HEBRON (WTNH) - When Chris and Chad Raasumaa-Boots got married, Chris had two biological kids and the couple knew they wanted more. So, they turned to the Department of Children and Families.
"We look at each other and say how crazy our life is, but we wouldn't trade it," says Chris, as he looks out at a yard full of kids, swinging and playing with their dog.
They fostered, then adopted, four kids. Three of them, including little Liam, are siblings.
"They dropped him off and it was that weird sibling connection," explains Chad. "The kids automatically knew that somehow they were related. I think it was Lily who said, 'Mine, mine,' so how can you say no to that?"
Even though they are now a big, happy family, they sometimes feel alone and are looking to raise awareness about LGBTQ adults becoming foster parents.
Related: Parenting Beyond the Headlines #17: How to support LGBTQ youth
"We started reaching out looking for support groups and it's just not as well-known," says Chris.
"There's a lot of happiness and love that's resulted from Connecticut's progressive willingness to license families of all different types," says DCF spokesman Gary Kleeblatt.
While the department has licensed LGBTQ people for years now, it made a concentrated push, last year, to really connect with the community.
"We had 90 families come forward to pursue licensing which is wonderful," he says. "You can be two males, two females, you can be single, you can be a conventional mother and father."
A prospective foster parent need a safe, appropriate home, a background check and training. "But the big requirement is that you need to be able to love and care for a child." says Kleeblatt.
The Raasumaa-Boots say, sure, their kids ask questions and that's fine. They believe society has made progress but there's always room for more. "We're fine. We love them to death. They're happy, they're healthy, they're no different than the kids next door," says Chad. "That's the message I want to come out of this."
It's Foster Care Awareness Month. DCF is always looking for more foster parents. If you're interested, call 1-888-KID-HERO or click here.
More Stories
-
- Gillette shares ad of dad teaching transgender son to shave
- Lifeguards warn swimmers and surfers of strong rip currents
- Full list of State Parks filled to capacity on Memorial Day
- Stratton Brook Road closed as Simsbury police investigate car accident
- Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF
- Safety tips for preparing and grilling food
- Boating safety tips for Memorial Day
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
A tornado leveled a motel and tore through a mobile home park near Oklahoma City overnight, killing two people and injuring at least 29 others before a second twister raked a suburb of Tulsa more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away, authorities said Sunday.Read More »
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
- Reflecting on Connecticut tornadoes 1 year later
- More beautiful weather for Memorial Day
Don't Miss
Memorial Day 2019 events across…
Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Lifeguards warn swimmers and surfers of strong rip currents
If you're planning on spending time at the beach today, you're going to want...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Full list of State Parks filled to capacity on Memorial Day
This Memorial Day, people are headed to the State Parks to enjoy the sun....Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stratton Brook Road closed as Simsbury police investigate car accident
Simsbury police is on the scene for a motor vehicle accident on Stratton...Read More »
-
Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF
When Chris and Chad Raasumaa-Boots got married, Chris had two biological kids...Read More »
-
Safety tips for preparing and grilling food
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to outdoor cooking, but before you fire...Read More »
Video Center
-
Take a Listen: WWII Veteran plays National Anthem on Harmonica
An inspiring moment Sunday before the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's game against Mexico.96-year-old World War II Veteran Pete Dupre performed the National Anthem on his harmonica.Read More »
-
Queensland and Uber partner to launch scUber
From May 27- June 18, riders can experience this incredible underwater world exclusively through the Uber app.Read More »
-
Gillette shares ad of dad teaching transgender son to shave
Gillette is embracing the LGBT community in a new ad.Read More »