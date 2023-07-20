NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — “I love it, hitting the ball back and forth,” said Leah Prendergast.

Tennis helps her build strength on her right side.

When she was 4-years-old, she was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s encephalitis.

“She had seizures non-stop and the only cure is to disconnect half of the brain,” her mom Deborah explained. “She had to learn to walk, talk, do everything all over again.”

Leah’s mom enrolled her in the Hospital for Special Care’s Ivan Lendl Adaptive Sports Camp and it’s helped her mind, body and soul.

“She’s outside everyday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. She comes home and loves it. She says, ‘I can’t wait to of back tomorrow,'” Deborah said.

“I can actually do activities there that I can’t do in school and it’s really helpful,” Leah said. “They help me a lot there.”

“It’s a safe space and you’re learning from your peers who are actually going through what you are going through,” said Ann Thompson, a long-time instructor at the camp who bonds with the kids while sharing her own personal story.

Always into sports, she broke her back and severed her spine while skiing and, almost immediately, became a wheelchair athlete, taking part in four Paralympic teams.

“It’s been a huge part of my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for sports. I wouldn’t have the confidence, the strength, probably not the health either,” she said.

While the camp mainly focuses on tennis, participants can also play basketball and bocce.

“This year we’re going to add Pickleball because that’s the big thing,” Thompson said.

Leah, now 15-years-old, can’t wait to see her old friends — and make some new ones.

“Yeah, I’m so excited,” she said with a huge smile.

This free camp — for those ages 6 to 19, living with a disability — is being held Aug. 7 to 11 at Quinnipiac University.

And there’s still room to sign-up!

