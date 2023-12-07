KENT, Conn. (WTNH) – “This is the jacket my husband wore when he was at Kent,” said George-Ann Gowan as she looked at mementos in the Kingsley Tavern in Downtown Kent.

This restaurant honors her husband, Don, who was a well-known coach, teacher and dean at the Kent School. It also honors their son, Donny.

“There was a magic both he and his father had about coaching,” said Gowan.

After witnessing the tragedies of 9/11, Donny left a job on Wall Street to return home, working at the Canterbury School, coaching like his late dad.

But two years into this new chapter, Gowan got devastating news.

“Monday morning he didn’t show up to work, he had gotten sepsis which is an all-over infection,” she explains.

Her son – known for his humor and love of family – was gone.

This year, to mark his 50th birthday, Gowan decided to visit his alma mater, Trinity College, to sit on a bench, dedicated to Donny.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to go sit on that bench. That will make me happy.’ Then I thought, ‘I’ll make some cookies because Donny was always happy when I was feeding his friends,'” she said.

She brought along a small, round disc – new technology, filled with pictures. She attached it to the bench.

“When someone approaches the bench, they will tap their phone and it will activate this,” explains Gowan, showing a beautiful photo collage of her son on her phone.

Suddenly – amazingly – she was surrounded by students, sharing Donny’s story.

“‘Vaulted’ is a technology that is the keeper of memories,” said Lara Hanson Barrett, a Kent mom who created memory coins, activated by tap technology. “What we’re doing is just connecting these family heirlooms or keepsakes so everyone can share their favorite memories.”

“What could have been just a dreadfully awful, sad day became a wonderful day,” said Gowan.

The young adults at Trinity saw a sign, asking, “Who is Donny Gowan anyway?” Gowan wants them to know he was someone who overcame obstacles after September 11th – like depression and bad choices – to re-invent himself and thrive.

“He changed lives and I’m so happy through this and the Vaulted coin that I can keep his memory alive,” she said.

Every year on his birthday, Gowan now plans to visit the bench to share Donny’s story with even more students.

Click here to learn more about Vaulted memory coins.