Holiday grief: How to handle the changes and challenges of seasonal traditions amidst the pandemic

(WTNH) — “Holidays coming up for working women are traditionally stressful because of all we have to do, the CEO of the family,” said Helene Lerner, renowned author and founder of WomenWorking.com.

But, this year, the stress will result for a different reason.

“Everyone may not be around the table and that brings up feelings for us,” she said.

Her advice? Be authentic, talk about your feelings and don’t judge yourself.

“Accept the fact that there will be ups and downs, and if you feel grief and want it to be different or want it to be the way it was that’s OK.”

She also said to be kind to yourself.

“Can you wake up and just have a little reflective time just for you?”

With many women juggling work with distance learning, Lerner suggested that they take on the motto, “My best is good enough,” and, be realistic about the future. It’s going to take a while to return to some semblance of normal.

“2020 has been such a rotten year for us that 2021 is going to be fabulous Nirvana land,” she exclaimed, echoing what many people are saying. “But that’s not going to happen!”

Lerner, who’s web site has garnered 19 million followers, also offers free podcasts and webinars for women navigating this difficult time.

“Some women are leaving the workforce or downsizing their jobs because of the added pressures of childcare and elder care,” she said.

Her last holiday tip? Pay the kindness forward.

“Give the people around you some slack. This ain’t easy, folks, for any of us.”

For any woman who might be stepping back from her job to handle all these challenges, Lerner advises them to continue to connect and keep in touch with contacts. There’s hope on the horizon.