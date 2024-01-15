WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Students involved with the Medical Club at The Woodstock Academy are making cozy fleece blankets for small children getting blood transfusions at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

“We made 14 blankets prior to the winter break – the kids came in during community lunch, after school,” said Christina Jolliff, a longtime teacher and advisor to the club.

“It really feels good and it feels good to give back to the community,” said senior Jada Hernandez.

But this service project is also personal, supporting an organization founded by 2019 graduate Arielle Johnson who started Homemade Hugs after her own scary experience.

“My freshman year at Woodstock Academy, I was diagnosed with Addison’s Disease, an auto immune disease that’s very rare,” she explains.

Johnson believes her pediatric endocrinologist at UMass Medical saved her life. So she, along with her mom and grandmother, began making blankets to say “thank you” and pay it forward.

“I live a normal life and I’m grateful to give back,” said Johnson.

The 22-year-old, now in grad school, has donated over 500 blankets in eight years. The latest, courtesy of The Woodstock Academy, will be delivered this week.

“It’s something bigger than yourself, looking beyond the quiet Northeast corner of Connecticut and thinking of others and helping others,” said Jolliff.

“I feel like these blankets will bring a lot of comfort to those kids and this helps show that we care about them,” said senior Isabella Siwko.

Johnson hopes to grow the effort by also donating to the pediatric oncology unit. It’s a small gesture that goes a long way.

“Having these blankets is just a small piece of happiness in a tough time,” said Johnson.

The students will be embarking on this project again in the springtime.

Click here to learn more about Homemade Hugs.