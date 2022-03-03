BRISTOL – “When we were in the admin building, that’s when they surprised me with Robert Kraft,” says Kara Doolittle remembering a dream come true that happened last week. “I was very shocked, I fell on the ground, yes.”

A whirlwind visit to Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, after Doolittle tweeted Brandon Bolden…about her battle with breast cancer.

He responded and suddenly, the 33 year old was seeing Super Bowl trophies and hobnobbing with players. “I met Damien Harris, one of my favorites,” she smiles.

And yes, spending an hour with team owner Bob Kraft.

“He was very very genuine, the whole time we had a conversation it was about me,” says Doolittle. “It was very sweet, he was very welcoming, very fatherly, it was such a great, great experience.”

It’s the culmination of a lifetime of fandom.

“I was born a Patriots fan, my father was a Patriots fan,” she says. “He recently passed away, so, I feel like this was him talking to me from heaven.”

It was also the the highlight of an impossible stretch.

“Four years ago, I was involved in a really traumatic fall at a ropes course where I fractured both my legs and back,” she says, explaining that during a follow-up CT scan, doctors found a tumor in her breast. “My accident wasn’t lucky but the fact that it led to finding my cancer was definitely lucky.”

After the diagnosis, she got a tweet back from her hero, Tom Brady: “‘You got this Kara, sending love,’ which was again a dream.”

And, after the recent visit…she received Pats jerseys in the mail from Julian Edelman and Mac Jones.

“I feel like I have a whole other family,” she says.

Doolittle’s prognosis is good but she still has tough days ahead.

Before her ovaries are removed, she’s undergoing fertility treatments, so she and her boyfriend, an Eagles fan, can someday be parents.

“We hope to raise who – I tell him – will be little Patriots fans someday,” she laughs.

And, recently, that laughter is a familiar sound…after scoring a magical day….a huge win for Doolittle’s personal history books.

“I haven’t had a single moment this past week when I’ve felt alone, where there hasn’t been someone I could reach out to or a photo I could look back on to cheer me up or a memory to think of, to put me back on that cloud nine for a little while,” she says.

Doolittle says her biggest take-away is learning the respect that athletes have for their fans.

She hopes she can pay it forward and someday make a magical situation for someone else battling disease.