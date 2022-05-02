TRUMBULL – With every sale and every task completed, some young adults with disabilities are crafting their life story at Next Chapter Books.

Nineteen year old Anna Hyatt is always busy.

“Dusting, clean all the shelves, I organize books and price them,” she says.

“We were looking for a place where we could really challenge our students who have been working in the community but we wanted a place where we could give them some more challenging tasks,” explains Robin Luther, a special ed teacher for Trumbull High School’s Elite Transition Program, providing life skills and job prep to students with developmental disabilities.

She says this amazing space – just opened in March – came together thanks to passionate administrators and parents.

“We thought about what Trumbull really needs and we didn’t have a bookstore and we wanted a place where we could really connect with the community and a bookstore and cafe is a great space to do that,” she says.

Students build confidence while pricing great titles and shelving them. The used books are donated.

“The community has been amazing, I think it’s been benefiting everybody,” says Luther.

Working the register, participants work on social skills while simultaneously teaching the public what this amazing workforce can do.

“It allows us to interact with customers and provide customer service,” explains Luther.

Being productive, working towards a bright future. It’s all so important. And simply, this job brings a huge smile to Anna’s face.

“Do you like your work here?” asks News 8’s Sarah Cody.

“I do, I really do,” says Anna.

The store’s tag line, “Meeet me at NCB”, encourages friendships.

Lots is coming to Next Chapter Books. Expect to see author talks and social meet-ups for young adults with disabilities.

Click here for more information.