HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The storied Hamden High Dance Team keeps kickin’ it higher.

Just look at their success at the recent Nationals competition in Florida.

“We placed fifth in the country for program history for kick line and tenth place for pom,” says coach Kelley Zaleta.

“I definitely cried, I was just so proud of them,” adds assistant coach Kristy Geloso.

The coaches were part of the original team in 2000.

“So, green and gold runs deep in our blood,” says Geloso with a laugh.

They say coaching consistency has made them state champs, 14 years in a row.

“We just continue to hold those expectations every single season.” says Zaleta.

“The coaches have a huge impact on who I am,” says captain Mariella Herrmann.

“Being in high school is tough,” says Geloso.

This year – during the pandemic – and also at a time when Hamden High School has had trouble with online threats – the team has focused on more than just moves.

“We really work on their mental health and how to bring their mental state to practice and to their competitions,” says Geloso.

This new studio – Dance Athletics – is also key.

“This mocks the same size as the floor they compete on in Florida, we’ve never had that before,” explains Zaleta.

Is there pressure to live up to the legacy?

“It is a lot of pressure but we take it as a challenge and continue to push through,” says Hermann.

They do more than that. These young women embody determination, hard work and dedication with grace.

Values that will shape their lives.

“We are continuously trying to train the next generation of dancers to be ready for the Hamden High Dance Team,” says Zaleta.

“We really are a family and we’re always there for each other,” says Hermann.

What’s next? The dance team heads to the state championships on February 26th.

Let’s see if they can do it again!