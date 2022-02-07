‘I wish for snow’: Winding Trails offers full-service cross country skiing when Mother Nature cooperates

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – You need natural snow for cross country skiing and, after the recent storm, we had it in abundance!



“We have 12 and a half miles of trails,” says Scott Brown, Executive Director at Winding Trails, pointing us towards the Pond Trail. It’s a beginner path yet we start with a steep challenge.

When taking hills on cross country skis, one should keep their knees bent, in the pizza pie position.

But News 8’s Sarah Cody wiped out!

Didn’t matter! Nothing will deter our adventure in the woods.

“You lift the heel and do an exaggerated step and you want to try to get a little bit of glide on that step,” says Brown, giving some helpful advice.

It’s a great way to get outside and exercise in the cold months.

“It’s considered one of the top aerobic exercises you can do,” says Brown. “You get a full leg and upper body workout.”

“The only full-service cross-country ski area in the state right now is Winding Trails and we do groom the trails, of course,” he adds.

In the woods, see gorgeous scenery and even incredible wildlife. A deer and his friends were crunching in the snow before emerging on the trail. The experience is exciting yet relaxing and serene.

“One of our guiding principles at Winding Trails is a love for the outdoors, that’s what it is,” says Brown.

Going up hills is daunting and going down hills? Well, they remain a problem for this reporter!

But others, like 8-year-old Chloe Cureton, take it in stride.

“I went down the hill very fast, I made it look easy,” says Chloe. “It’s a little hard! We started last year. It was fun last year but we’re better now.”

Cross country skiing is a great family sport, especially during the pandemic. There are limited spots for non-members at Winding Trails, so, make reservations online in advance.

“About 5 years ago, a good friend of mine showed me cross country skiing and brought us to Winding Trails. Now, I wish for snow. Every time it snows, I wish for more,” says Chloe’s dad, Curtis.

With on-site instruction, rentals, and a cozy lodge, Winding Trails makes it easy to enjoy winter’s wonders.

This is so much better than being cooped up!

“Oh, it’s great, absolutely great,” says Brown. “I wish I could get out more often.”

‘Til next snowfall!

