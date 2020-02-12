Innovative Girl Scout troop gets green light for 3D crosswalk in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Trick the eye to make a real difference.

“It kind of looks like a block even though it’s just paint,” says 9-year-old Kathryn Iacono, as she stands on a new 3D crosswalk in Waveny Park. Her friend, Treasure Hudson agrees: “It does create an illusion when you go down it.”

These junior Girl Scouts discovered a problem.

“People go up to about 50 miles per hour around Waveny and the speed limit is 15 miles per hour,” says 9-year-old Stella Heijens.

So, they turned to teamwork and ingenuity to create an inexpensive solution.

“They asked us to do something to help our community,” says Ella Ferrer, also 9.

That was during a Lego robotics competition where the 3rd and 4th graders – called the Tech Divas – really worked through their idea for a 3D crosswalk.

Then, they presented their plan to the Police Commission, along with Parks and Rec, who gave it the green light.

During research, the girls found a similar concept all the way across the globe in Iceland. And now, this is the first of it’s kind here in Connecticut.

“They really took it from a problem to an idea to a reality,” says Mary Barneby, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut, noting that this process is what the experience is all about. “They try. Sometimes they don’t succeed but then they go back and make it work.”

The energetic girls feel proud of their Bronze Award and their important productivity.

“It was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna feel so good that I did this’,” says 9-year-old Madison Ruggieri.

“Happy that we helped other people and maybe even saved people’s lives,” adds Kate Beuerlein.

Will this idea catch on in Connecticut and beyond? Only time will tell, but it is spreading in New Canaan. The girls are already in talks to build another 3D crosswalk at their school.