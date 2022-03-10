SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — “I’m 76, so, I have lots of stuff still in my basement and closets to give away,” Karen Wagner said.

She’s using new tech with an old fashioned feel to pass her house wares along.

“You put it up on Buy Nothing and what do you know, there are 5 people who want it,” she explained.

Utilize “Buy Nothing” through a Facebook group or an app. After you’re vetted, snap a pic, provide some info and place your “gifts” in a plastic bin outside your home.

“I thought it was such a fantastic idea and I wanted to bring it here,” Alexa Catey, who started the group in South Windsor that has grown to several thousand members, said. “People weren’t strangers anymore. Suddenly we had this instant community.”

In fact, Carey received framed pictures of her dog when he passed away from people she didn’t know in-person, noting, “we’re more about people than we are about stuff.”

“It feels like family,” Wagner said. “If you’re sick, someone will say, ‘Can I bring you soup?’ And they’ll do it!”

Gratitude posts are important too.

“Let’s say somebody gifted a sled,” Carey explained. “You might show a video of your kids using the sled and going down the hill.”

Wagner says, it’s great for getting and dispersing items – like toys or strollers – for grand kids.

“There are guy things, too,” her husband, Steve, said with a smile. “I got this wedge for splitting logs and I’ve actually used it.”

Our things hold memories and tell the stories of our life.

This effort ensures that those stories will grow and evolve….providing purpose and satisfaction.

“To know that somebody else will enjoy this and will pass it along when they don’t need it, just gives you a good feeling,” Wagner said.

There are currently about 7000 groups in over forty-four countries around the world.

Click here to find a group in your area.