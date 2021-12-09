‘It was very powerful’: A Christmas adoption story full of mystery, faith, and love

NORTHFORD – “I’ve been on the edge of tears all day,” says Emily Baxter, as an adoption ceremony over Zoom is about to take place.

It’s a moment the Baxters have been waiting for…the day a little girl officially becomes part of their family.



“Her shirt says, ‘Wanted, chosen, loved, adopted,” explains Emily.

The journey here has been emotional, mysterious, and special.

“We had a sense we were going to have a daughter and we had a name all picked out – it was Amaryis Eve,” says Emily, noting that she did, in fact, get pregnant with a girl in 2017.

But tragedy followed.

“We found out about halfway through the pregnancy she had Anencephaly and was growing with her head-open and wasn’t going to make it,” explains Emily.

“This is a teddy bear that’s holding my baby sister’s ashes,” says brother Caleb.

Little Amary is lived 5 days. After her passing, the family decided they had room in their homes and hearts to foster a child.

One night, a year ago, they got a call from a Department of Children and Families employee.

“He goes, ‘Emily, Emily, I’ve got your baby, I’ve got a baby girl for you. She’s been abandoned and this one really looks like it’s going to be adoption,” remembers Emily.

The baby’s name is Amari.

“And she was 5 days old! So, not only did she have almost the same name, but she was 5 days old,” says Emily, knowing that the coincidence was a sign.

“It was very powerful,” says Caleb.

Amari is now a beloved daughter, surrounded by brothers.

“I finally have my mama’s girl and she loves to do stickers and sparkles,” says Emily, through smiles and tears.

The girls’ stockings hang side-by-side…as the toddler is officially adopted.

An enormous gift at Christmas time.

“It’s just such a sense of permanency – here’s this little baby who was in foster care without a family and now she has a permanent family. It’s a beautiful story,” says Emily.

If you have an interest in becoming a foster parent, click here, or call 1-888-KID-HERO.