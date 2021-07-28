‘Itchy Brain’: Wallingford family writes book about challenges and successes brought on by ADHD

WALLINGFORD – Backyard games are just one of the Laudatis’ past-times.

“I like cooking. My brother likes playing sports with basketball and soccer,” says 10-year-old Zander.

And, now, writing together is a passion too. The family recently penned a book after a particularly challenging night two years ago.

“I was laying in my bed, having a meltdown. And then, I was just like emotionally and mentally, and once I calmed down, I said my brain felt itchy and I couldn’t control it,” says 13-year-old Xavier.

“He described it so well, we thought, why not let’s get a book out for parents, teachers, professionals. We just wanted to get the word out and spread awareness,” says mom, Jill, a language speech pathologist.

The boys and their dad, Adam, all have ADHD, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. So, the family sat down to write Itchy Brain to be a resource for families.

“People always say, ‘The pandemic, the pandemic,’ but it certainly helped us move forward because we had that extra time without the sports and the craziness of life,” says Jill.

“It was fun, we had some late nights,” says Zander.

“We struggled with dealing with their outbursts, and then Jill and I got tired of always defending our kids to the school system, to parents if we were out somewhere, so, we need that resource out there to say, ‘It’s OK, you’re not alone,'” says Adam.

The family affair includes illustrations by Zander, a logo by Xavier, and much of the text courtesy of Jill.

“I think they’re spectacular, we’re passionate about it,” says Jill as she looks at her sons.

Over the years, the boys have gained coping skills and the ability to advocate for themselves.

“My medicine has helped me with my anger issues and emotions,” says Xavier.

The Laudatis tackle life with perspective and a positive outlook.

“ADHD isn’t talked about out there, and it’s really got a negative stigma to it, so we really want to change that culture,” says Adam.

The family is trying to get the book into schools. Click here to find out more.