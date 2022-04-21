NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — During National Volunteer Week, we met an extraordinary 7th Grader from Danbury.

For the last two years, Chelsea Phaire made deliveries by mail, but now, she’s back in person.

“For my 10th birthday, instead of asking for presents, I asked for art supplies,” she said.

Lots of supplies — enough to make art kits for others.

“We have a canvas, adult coloring books, regular sketch pads,” she said, pulling items out of a drawstring bag.

This idea became Chelsea’s Charity. The 12-year-old donated more than 20,000 art kits around the globe to help people heal after trauma.

“When I was 4, my grandpa passed away and I was really sad about it, so, I drew a picture because my grandma told me to and it really helped in that moment,” she said. “If it’s on paper, it’s not in me anymore, so it’s extinguishing the negativity.”

“The message, the power of one, moves me so much,” said Carey Dougherty, Executive Director of Malta House, a transitional program for women and children experiencing homelessness, which received Chelsea’s latest donation.

The Norwalk facility has weekly art therapy sessions where participants express emotions through drawing.

“They spend hours and it’s so therapeutic for everyone whether we’ve been through trauma or not, I think everyone can benefit,” Dougherty said.

“A typical reaction we get from kids is, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s canvases, and paints,’ everyone just explodes with emotions,” Phaire said.

The non-profit’s logo is poignant.

“It’s me, art supplies and giving hands, as we give away love,” she said. “It’s all in a peace sign because if we can achieve world peace, we can do anything.”

Phaire has donated to kids, adults, even veterans, and she has no plans to stop.

“The possibilities are endless and it makes me feel good that we can make that kind of positive change, no matter how old or young we are,” she said.

The tween is even working to send art kits to young refugees from Ukraine.

Click here for more information about Chelsea’s efforts.