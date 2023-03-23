WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “It’s just evolved into a really incredible event,” said Laura Moran, who co-founded Johnny’s Jog for Charity 5K in 2011.

Last year, after a pandemic pause, the jog drew a record 1,500 people — raising an astounding $100,000.

For Moran, it’s a way to honor her son who used to love race day.

“Johnny is still a huge part of our family ’s life, we talk about him all the time and the kids do too,” she said.

Johnny was born with Wieacker Wolff Syndrome, a neuromuscular condition. He was wheelchair bound; he couldn’t talk or play with his four siblings.

“They know he was a gentle, sweet soul,” Moran said.

Johnny died in 2016.

“I just think how lucky they were to all get to meet him,” she said. “Patrick was a little over a year when he passed away and he still talks about Johnny, too.”

Since then, the jog has become a way to keep Johnny’s memory very much alive.

“When we blow that air horn and everyone starts running, I get so emotional, I get choked up and usually cry a little bit,” friend Kelly Clark said.

Clark and her husband helped the Morans create this fun event as a way to give back to the community that had supported Johnny through the years.

Money raised is donated to four charitable causes – including the Miracle League of Connecticut.

“We have clowns, leprechauns, people handing out different fun favors, face painting and Irish step dancers,” Clark said.

Pre-register or just show-up. After the jog, folks can get food and take-part in an auction and raffle at Rockledge Grille.

“It’s beautiful setting,” Moran said.

A beautiful day all around, filled with memories, spirit and love.

“We’re lucky we have this community and the fiends we have who’ve gotten behind this event,” Moran said. “It makes it a little easier to see so much good has come from it.”

Johnny’s spirit will be very much present at Johnny’s Jog, taking place in West Hartford on March 26.

Click here for more information.