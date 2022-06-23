MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — “There was always a smile on his face and joy in his heart,” Frank Bent said, talking about his son, Josh, who died in a car accident 15 years ago. For Frank and wife, Johanne, the pain is always fresh.

“Josh was one of those guys who always saw positivity in every single thing,” Frank said of his son who was 27 when he passed away.

“He had a joke for everything,” Johanne added.

Those fun times bring smiles to their faces and they feel comfort in their son’s generosity – even in death.

“The good thing that came out of this was that Josh was an organ donor,” Frank said.

Nine human lives were affected by Josh’s donation. His parents have met the man who received Josh’s heart.

“He has a vibrancy to him that he never had,” Frank said. “Johanne seems to think it’s because of Josh’s DNA.”

The young architect’s life also lives on in a scholarship fund, helping students who go to his alma mater, Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

“The tournament is the driving force,” Frank said, noting an upcoming golf tournament that raises funds for the family’s mission.

Friends are helping the Monroe couple prepare for the 14th annual event. Only one was missed during the pandemic.

“It’s become like a family reunion,” Johanne said. “Everybody after Covid was happy to be out. They were coming up saying, ‘This is the first event we’ve been out to.'”

The Bents raised more than $350,000 dollars and helped about twenty students. They’re looking forward to the tournament and know that Josh will be there — in spirit.

“I always thought that josh followed his destiny,” Johanne said. “Yes, he would be smiling down.”

The tournament takes place on Saturday at the Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe. Register in advance or just show up. Click here for more information.