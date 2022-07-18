SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – “She’s happy and sassy and silly and she gets her point across,” says Danielle Lord, of her 7 year old daughter, Kendall, who has autism and is non-verbal. She couldn’t tell her mom what was wrong back in 2019.

“Most kids with a tumor that size probably would be experiencing pain but we just didn’t know,” explains Lord.

Kendall had a Wilms tumor that has spread.

It’s been impossible for Lord to explain to her daughter what she’s going through.

“All the simple things like vitals, height, weight were a huge fight,” says Lord of their experience at the hospital. “We can’t get on I-84 without her crying.”

Despite treatment after treatment, the cancer is aggressive.

“Right now, she has nodules in both her lungs and there’s nothing they can do,” says Lord. “It’s not fair, it’s been over half her life now that she’s had cancer and it’s pretty much all she knows.”

“When the cancer came back – it just popped into my head – Kendall’s Best Summer, she has to have her best summer,” says family friend, Michelle Kerski who spearheaded the organization of a recent event.

The Lord’s community rallied around them, attending the event that raised thousands of dollars for the family so they can enjoy each and every day.

“It has been the most humbling and rewarding experience for me, personally,” says Kerski.

“Life’s not easy for anyone and people are helping as much what they can,” says Lord.

Humbled by the outpouring, Lord is in planning mode, making sure Kendall and her two brothers make special memories this summer while they can.

She clings to the saying, “love needs no words” and is fueled by her daughter’s indomitable energy and spirit.

“She’s definitely shown us what it is to be truly truly strong. We love her,” says Lord with emotion.

So far, friends have raised more than $20,000 dollars for Kendall’s Best Summer.

The GoFundMe page remains open.