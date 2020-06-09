Lessons learned by teens and parents protesting police brutality, side by side

Conn. (WTNH) — Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in March, protests against police brutality have erupted across the country and the world. Connecticut parents spoke to News 8 about bringing their kids to the protests and what lessons can be learned from these demonstrations.

“I don’t think she had an option and I didn’t give her one,” explained Lakeisha Chapman, who brought her 17-year-old daughter, Asia, to a Waterbury protest in response to the killing of George Floyd.

She knew she had to.

“One, freedom of speech, I wanted her to understand that,” she explains. “I wanted her to have the experience and I truly believed it was going to be historical.”

“I think Zoe wanted me to go. She was the one talking about the protests,” says Nancy Bordick of her 16-year-old daughter, Zoe Cika. They attended a march in Old Saybrook last weekend.

At both marches, the mother-daughter teams witnessed peaceful, passionate shows of solidarity.

“I saw it with my own two eyes. I got to see people yelling, expressing their feelings instead of just watching it, or hearing about it,” says Asia.

“A whole bunch of people came together and stood for what they believed in and I thought it was a really amazing experience,” says Zoe.

“I took a video down Main Street and it was super exciting to see that energy,” adds Nancy.

Showing-up to end police brutality and say, “black lives matter” was an impactful, important experience that they shared together – an opportunity to learn and talk.

“Why are we here? Why are we doing this? What’s the purpose because it’s more than just the protesting,” says Lakeisha. “It’s a movement, a cause, a reason for being there.”

“We could have that dialogue, ‘What did you think about that?'” says Nancy.

Inspiration and empowerment for a generation praying and poised for progress.

“As we get older and get into areas of power, change will come easier because we’ve understood it from a young age,” says Zoe.

“I just wish it would all end so we could all be peaceful,” says Asia.

Both teens will continue to speak out about causes they believe in and both say they can’t wait until they can vote.