‘Life starts anew’: Brave dad released from Gaylord Specialty Healthcare after fighting coronavirus for 104 days

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There were cheers and tears as Vinny Malvarosa greeted his loved ones at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare after an ordeal that began on March 11.

“I drove myself to the ER,” he explained. “Little did I know what was in store.”

“I certainly didn’t think, at that time, that he would be gone for three and a half months,” added wife, Sally.

After being diagnosed with coronavirus, the 50-year-old was placed in a coma at Northern Westchester Hospital before being moved here to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare at the end of April.

“It’s really been overwhelming,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie. I didn’t always have faith.”

Malvarosa, a New York resident, is the lead singer in a Connecticut band called Stuntfish.

His 15-year-old daughter, Michaela, said he is energetic and charming.

“He’s so funny, and he’s so caring. He’s just the best.”

“She’s my doll,” said Malvarosa with emotion. “I missed her birthday, so, I owe her a birthday.”

Instead of celebrations, he was dealing with panic attacks, feeding tubes and bed sores. The father of three — with two grandkids – -depended on his partner’s support.

“My wife — this has been more her story than mine because she’s had to do a lot and keep everything afloat,” he said through tears.

“When he came in here, he couldn’t scratch his nose or use his hands for much of anything,” said physical therapist, Caitlin Boland.

Yearning for connection, he became close to the medical staff.

“I saw him come from completely de-conditioned to walking out the door, so that’s a really long road, like being reborn,” said Erica Morrison, a Patient Care Technician.

And that’s exactly how Malvarosa feels.

“Today is my new birthday moving forward,” he said after spending 104 days in the hospital.

Buoyed by a swell of support, filled with gratitude and hope.

“In a way, I feel lucky because I’ve been given a gift of understanding what life is about. I’m hitting reboot…it’s really been a journey.”

Malvarosa’s voice is still weak, but he said he’ll be “rocking the Connecticut music scene” once again in the near future.