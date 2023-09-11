BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – “It was in the spring of 2020. I started training for a half-marathon and started feeling not so great,” says John Slabinski, a Simsbury dad, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “Felt like getting kicked in the stomach.”

“It was terrifying, really scary, you think about your family,” says his wife, Alexis.

The Slabinskis have both been long-time employees of BBE in Bloomfield.

The construction company rallied behind the couple, sponsoring a team to walk in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s yearly Light the Night event.

“This was something we all jumped behind wholeheartedly,” says company President Tom Panczner. “The outpouring of support from our subcontractors and employees has been absolutely amazing.”

The 3.1-mile walk takes place in Bushnell Park and aims to bring light to the darkness of cancer. Participants hold lanterns, glowing red in support, yellow in memory or white for survivors.

“It’s really special to see,” says Alexis. “We just want people to know that they’re not alone, they don’t have to suffer alone.”

“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society exists to advance cures for blood cancers. Our mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma and Hodgkin’s disease,” says Josh Berman, the society’s campaign development manager.

Slabinski underwent chemotherapy treatments for six months and is now clear of cancer. This will be his family’s fourth Light the Night walk. They plan to continue this special tradition for years to come.

“I think it’s hope, I think it’s a community,” says John. “It’s great to see everyone come together each year for it.”

The walk is coming up on Sept. 29th at Bushnell Park in Hartford.

Click here for information.