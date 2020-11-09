Little to Great Scientists: School program adapts during pandemic with virtual coding workshops

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With anticipation and excitement, kids who attend the Hope Child Development Center, learn the different forms of water.

“They’re natural scientists; they’re so curious about everything,” said Dr. Heidi Gold-Dworkin, founder of Little to Great Scientists, a program that provides schools with the curriculum. “Science is all around us. It’s what makes the world work. It’s why things are the way they are.”

Traditionally, science has been a male-dominated field but that’s changing. Gold-Dworkin recently partnered with the Girl Scouts to offer virtual coding workshops.

“It’s really important what Girl Scouts and other organizations are trying to do to empower girls that they can be scientists,” she said.

“I learned that water can be gas liquid and solid,” said 9-year-old Jaylanie Rivera, a student at Hope Child Development Center who would like to pursue science in the future. “I would love to do experiments that kids would enjoy very much.”

“We just see how it builds their curiosity and we’re really interested in building critical thinkers here, so having little scientists here is really amazing,” said Georgia Goldburn, Director of the center.

During the pandemic, Gold-Dworkin advised parents to use resources and find easy science projects outside or around the house. It builds a curiosity that lasts a lifetime.

“What we hope is that exposing them to science and one question, they’ll come away with a dozen other questions they want to learn about,” she says. “Just puts a smile on my face, absolutely; it’s great it’s just wonderful.”

It’s not too late for Girl Scouts troops or any young female scientists to sign up for the virtual coding workshops. Email drheidi@little-scientists.com for more information.

