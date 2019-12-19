Looking for family fun? Hartford Baking Co. launches free craft afternoons for kids

Hartford Baking Co. in West Hartford is known for great coffee and pastry but there’s a new ingredient that’s appealing to children!

Once a month, the eatery doesn’t just hold folks drinking a cup of joe and checking their phones. Instead, it caters to the kid crowd at it’s new, monthly arts and crafts events!

“There’s this sandwich that’s Nutella, peanut butter and banana. I really like it,” says 9-year-old Bea Baumgartner, of West Hartford.

But, today, she’s experiencing the bakery in a new way, as she makes a snowman out of cotton balls and paper.

“It’s taken off really,” says bakery owner Scott Kluger, happy to be reaching out to the community during these free art events. “We have a lot of families that come in who love the place who maybe don’t know they can bring kids here. We’re very family friendly. The kids have a great time, we give out chocolate chip cookies, of course.”

Kluger says the kids can create while mom or dad gets a time out: “Come in with your friends, let the kids do their thing and have a latte.”

So get those creative juices flowing and make a date to make a masterpiece!

The next arts and crafts day at Hartford Baking Co. takes place December 20th from 3-5 p.m.