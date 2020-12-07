Magic of Christmas opens with safety protocols in place at the Florence Griswold Museum

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — With all that has changed, the holiday show at the Florence Griswold Museum looks much the same, but the procedure is different.

“We’re asking our visitors to please register at least 24 hours in advance online and to wear your mask while on the property inside and out,” explained Director of Marketing, Tammi Flynn.

Fifteen people at a time will be let into Magic of Christmas, featuring gorgeous winter decor in the spacious art gallery.

“We worked with Yale School of Public Health and Shoreline Arts Alliance; our director was on a task force,” said Flynn. “So, we had professionals come in and look at our site and really see what we were doing.”

Of course, the display includes a much-anticipated creative attraction: The beautiful artist palettes.

There are four trees featuring more than 200 palettes created by artists all around the country who each have a unique vision and approach.

“They come back with these really magical works of art,” Flynn said of the incredible ornaments.

Some mini paintings are traditional, others are abstract.

Stop by the historic home, welcoming six visitors — in shifts — to see a unique contest.

“We are pretending that Miss Florence has asked the artists to do a mantle competition,” said Flynn. “Our visitors will help Miss Florence vote for their favorite mantle.”

Flynn said a visit should include a stroll of the artists’ trail through the gardens and past the Lieutenant River.

“It changes with the seasons, and we just love it,” she said.

Celebrate the season safely, take in the beauty and feel at peace.

“When people talk about this place, it always warms my heart because they say it’s a magical place,” said Flynn. “Just come and enjoy, take a small break and enjoy.”

For information about the exhibit, which runs through Jan. 3, can be found online.