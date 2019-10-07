Mainstream fertility clinics turn to acupuncture to help couples start a family

(BRANFORD) – October is Acupuncture Month. An upcoming event aims to expose the ancient Chines practice, growing in popularity, to folks trying to have a baby through a fertility clinic.

“It’s definitely a financial commitment, so we had to figure out how that was going to work,” says Colleen Mastroianni of Coventry, who with her wife, turned to the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services last spring to help them have a baby.

They used “shared conception” – Krystyn’s eggs were retrieved, fertilized them implanted in Colleen who is now 19 weeks pregnant. “For us, personally, it was really important that we both had a significant role in this,” says Colleen.

“We have a treatment actually called ‘Preparing the palace of the child’ from 200 years ago,'” explains Helen BetGivargis, Licensed Acupuncturist who partners with the center.

The Coventry couple embarked on acupuncture before and after embryo transfer. BetGivargis offers couples treatments on-site which she says can benefit both men and women going through IVF.

“A series of treatments supports the body, brings more blood to the area, may improve quality and function of follicles in the ovaries,” says BetGivargis.

“There were tears, laughs, a lot of stuff, it was really like a quiet space for us to focus on this crazy things we were about to do,” says Kristyn Mastroianni.

More than ever, mainstream medicine is embracing the ancient Chinese practice. BetGivargis, a former embryologist and licensed acupuncturist, believes it positively affects pregnancy rates, hormones, blood flow and stress levels. “So it helps you also get grounded and be able to handle this journey, as well,” she says.

“It helped me remain calm, it helped me keep my stress down,” says Colleen, noting she’s continuing acupuncture through the pregnancy. She and Krystyn aren’t finding out the gender of the baby. It doesn’t matter, they say. They’re just so excited to meet the little person who will further their story. “Just a kind, generous human that can carry on the same values that we have and try to bring into the world,” says Colleen.

The Community Fertility Acupuncture event is taking place Sunday, October 27th at the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services in Farmington.



