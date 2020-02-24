Make A Wish Connecticut helps Hartford boy achieve dream of attending WrestleMania

“It started with little things from swelling wrists to extremely swollen knees. He couldn’t even walk. He was in bed for a month and a half,” says Johanna Bonilla of her 12-year-old son.

Concerning symptoms lead to a shocking diagnosis.

“I’ve been going through leukemia for almost a couple of months,” says Israel Rodriguez. He and his family have been through many challenging moments.

“It was hard, living in the hospital,” says Bonilla. “It wasn’t easy but we got through it.”

That’s why a recent surprise meant so much. Rodriguez mixed with his wrestling heroes during a trip to WWE headquarters in Stamford as he was given a gift – a trip to Florida for WrestleMania.

“It’s going to be big,” says Rodriguez. WWE partnered with Make-A-Wish Connecticut to make this dream come true.

“I’m so thankful for them,” says Bonilla with feeling. “I am beyond thankful. I am blessed that I reached out to them. I’m so happy for what they’ve done for him.”

“The one misconception about Make-A-Wish is that it’s for terminal kids. It’s not about that,” explains the Connecticut chapter’s President and CEO Pam Keough. “It’s for someone going through a critical illness that’s degenerative, malignant, progressive.”

Families can contact the organization directly or be referred by a doctor.

“He’s got a lot of surprises in store for him, he just doesn’t know what they are yet,” says Keough as she looks towards Rodriguez’s upcoming trip to WrestleMania.

The young fan is so excited to see the pageantry of the wrestling spectacular! “Probably just going, seeing all the entertainment going on,” he says.

His mom, wearing a special shirt that says, “His fight is my fight. #IzzyStrong,” can’t wait to see her boy well again, reading comic books and playing Fortnite with friends. A time when cancer will be a memory.

“When he’s over that. When he can go back to his normal life and do what he loves,” she says.

So far, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has made dreams come true for more than 3,000 area kids like Rodriguez.

